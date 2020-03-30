We know that this is a discouraging time for everyone, but, hopefully, you are able to make use of the Redbank Valley Public Library’s online resources such as Overdrive, the Libby app, Hoopla, and RB digital magazines.
If you have never used the RB digital app, here are the steps to viewing your favorite magazines online: 1. Download the RBdigital app; 2. Select register for an account; 3. Select country USA; 4. Select the state of Pennsylvania; 5. Select zinio for libraries value collection and then Pennsylvania- Oil City; 6. Add your library card number and information.
You’re all set! Enjoy!
Also, we are part of the Clarion County Library System, so feel free to look at their Facebook page for more resources and activities you can do at home as well.
•
Just a few reminders: the bus trip to Lancaster and the Sight and Sound Theater was canceled (we will issue refunds as soon as possible).
Free wifi can be accessed in the library’s parking lot.
And there will be no fines issued during this time of closure. Please feel free to return books, audiobooks or DVDs in the book return.
If you have any questions at this time, you can leave a message on the library’s answering machine and calls will be returned to you as soon as possible. Thank you for your understanding!