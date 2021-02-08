“I am proud to be paying taxes in the United States. The only thing is I could be just as proud for half of the money.”
— Arthur Godfrey
•
Tax forms are here! We have Federal 1040 forms (which include 1040-SR [U.S. Tax Return for Seniors] because, remember, it all now comes in a booklet form together) as well as 1040 Instruction Booklets. We have a limited number of Pennsylvania PA-40 State Tax Forms and Instruction Booklets, as well as Rent Rebate Forms.
Call the library for more information on how to obtain these at (814)-473-3800.
•
“This is too difficult for a mathematician. It takes a philosopher.”
— Albert Einstein, on his tax returns
•
The Eccles-Lesher Memorial Library Board of Directors has voted to reopen the library to the public starting Monday, Feb. 15.
We will be operating at limited capacity as before, with the following rules in place which everyone is likely very familiar with by now:
• Masks are mandatory. If you do not have one, we have free masks available at the Circulation Desk.
• The number of patrons permitted into the building at one time will be limited.
• You will be allowed one 30-minute visit to the library per day.
• We ask that you be aware of your proximity to other patrons and use social distancing for safety, and use provided hand sanitizer upon entering the building.
• If anyone would like gloves to wear while browsing the stacks, just ask at the circulation desk.
• Children will need to be accompanied by an adult or guardian and we ask that they only handle materials they plan on checking out. Unfortunately, there are no toys or games available at this time as they are too difficult to keep sanitized.
• Items that are handled in the library that patrons do not want to check out, we ask patrons to place in bins that are located around the library so that we can quarantine them for the recommended 72-hour period for library materials.
• Computer usage will be limited to every other computer and for 30-minute time slots.
We will continue to offer our curbside service, and on Tuesdays and Saturdays from 11 to 11:30 a.m. we will be offering our high-risk patron services.
We will be providing faxing and photocopying services, and patrons will be able to print.
Our hours will remain the same:
• Monday, Tuesday and Thursday — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• Friday — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Saturday — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Closed Wednesdays, Sundays and holidays.
•
“To appreciate the beauty of a snowflake it is necessary to stand out in the cold.”
— Aristotle
•
Critter Club Story Time — We’re back up and running for the 2021 Winter/Spring session!
Materials can always be picked up the Thursday before the virtual accompanying materials come out online via Facebook links to the Eccles-Lesher Memorial Library blog, which you can also subscribe to and get links sent straight to your email.
If you are interested in signing up your preschool-aged children for this free program, contact Miss Kelly at the library at (814) 473-3800 or send us a message on our library Facebook page.
•
Library cardholders can select from 350-plus free Gale Courses to take online, on their schedule. Online courses are taught by professionals in the field, and topics range from business, financing, parenting, second languages, creating a website, graphic design, teaching, and so much more.
Access the Gale Courses here: education.gale.com/l-pl2612.
1. Browse the available courses.
2. When you find one which you want to take, click “ENROLL NOW.”
3. Select your preferred start date and click “Continue Enrollment.”
4. Under “New Students Start Here”, enter your email address and click “Create A New Account.”
5. Register using your name and information, and click “Create Account.”
6. You will need your library card number when prompted, so have it nearby.
•
“Nothing burns like the cold.”
— George R.R. Martin
•
A Novel Idea — New Adult Book Club, Thursday, Feb. 25, at 5 p.m., featuring “Good Omens,” by Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett.
We are finally getting a chance to discuss our postponed November/December title, so come join us for pizza, refreshments, and a rousing good discussion about this novel that’s now 31 years old!
•
“They who sing through the summer must dance in the winter.”
— Italian Proverb
•
Patron Picks — Currently we have this program on hold until we can hopefully be sure the library building will be open to the public for longer stretches of time. Our hope is that this will allow for greater, more consistent participation from all age groups and community members so that many individuals will have opportunities to win prizes from all the wonderful local businesses and even other individuals who were kind enough to donate them last fall. So be on the lookout for the return of this fun and engaging program! We really enjoyed hearing what everyone thought of the books they were reading!
•
“Life is the flower for which love is the honey.”
— Victor Hugo
•
And lastly, we wish everyone a lovely Valentine’s Day this coming weekend!
•
“Love is the whole thing. We are only the pieces.”
— Rumi