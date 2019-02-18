Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM WEDNESDAY TO 6 AM EST THURSDAY... * WHAT...SNOW OF VARYING INTENSITY, THEN MIXED PRECIPITATION EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW AND SLEET ACCUMULATIONS OF 3 TO 5 INCHES, WITH LOCALIZED AMOUNTS UP TO 6 INCHES SOUTH OF INTERSTATE 80, AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF AROUND ONE TENTH OF AN INCH ARE EXPECTED. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA. * WHEN...THE HEAVIEST SNOW WILL FALL AT A RATE OF 1 TO 2 INCHES PER HOUR FOR 3 OR 4 HOURS DURING THE LATE MORNING AND EARLY AFTERNOON HOURS, BEFORE CHANGING TO SLEET IN THE AFTERNOON, THEN OVER TO LIGHTER FREEZING RAIN BY WEDNESDAY EVENING. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...THE ICE WILL RESULT IN DIFFICULT TRAVEL CONDITIONS, INCLUDING DURING THE EVENING COMMUTE ON WEDNESDAY. BE PREPARED FOR REDUCED VISIBILITIES AT TIMES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... THE PENNSYLVANIA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION AND PENNSYLVANIA TURNPIKE COMMISSION REMIND MOTORISTS TO ADJUST SPEEDS BASED ON DRIVING CONDITIONS AS WINTER WEATHER IMPACTS PENNSYLVANIA ROADWAYS. VISIT WWW.511PA.COM FOR THE LATEST TRAVEL, ROADWAY AND TRAFFIC CONDITIONS. &&