In Pennsylvania prisons, “life means life” for most convicted criminals.
Should it?
State and federal courts are edging toward shrinking the “life means life” window for convicted murderers.
Sometimes, “life means life” does make sense. Serial killers belong behind bars. So do the cold-blooded kill-for-hire butchers whose remorselessness portends misery for anyone who crosses them.
But courts are re-examining another category, the sentences imposed on murderers who killed once, impulsively or in confusion, in years before adult maturity, which is pegged at somewhere in the mid-20s.
Today’s 70-year-old man who killed at age 20 but has done his best to become a non-threatening, productive inmate for 50 long years also comes to mind.
True, his victim is just as dead.
But Old Testament eye-for-eye vindictiveness has been softened, both by Jesus’ statements in the New Testament and by our society’s increased understanding of the stages of life.
Opinions differ.
However, one prosecutor, probably unintentionally, shed light on what actually happens in prisons.
David Lozier is the district attorney for Beaver County just north of Pittsburgh. Lozier argued in Beaver County Court for a long prison term in the resentencing of Brian Samuel, now 39, sentenced to life without parole in 1997. Samuel was 16 years old when he murdered — no question about it — William and Teresa Samuel, his parents, by hiring two other teens to kill them.
The case came to court again because the U.S. Supreme Court has ordered resentencing hearings for lifers convicted as juveniles.
Samuel’s resentencing now holds out the possibility that he could be paroled — at age 76.
The district attorney was opposed.
He claimed that Samuel “showed no remorse.”
However, in prison, Samuels had earned a high school equivalency certificate and has completed training to become a barber.
The district attorney also cited behavior in prison that labeled Samuel as a bad, uncooperative prisoner until the Supreme Court issued its ruling that cases like his must be reconsidered.
Then, Lozier said, Samuel “became a model prisoner.”
Hypocrisy? Perhaps.
But one could also argue that life imprisonment with no possibility of release virtually ensures that many convicts, whose pre-prison lives were often harsh, would be uncooperative.
Take away hope and most of us become negative.
There is food for thought in several aspects of this case as it applies to whether Pennsylvania ought to allow for paroles after 30, 40 or 50 years of imprisonment, given good behavior.
Hope? Perhaps.
— Denny Bonavita
