BROCKWAY — Butler County Community College has inducted 11 students from Clarion, Clearfield, Elk and Jefferson counties this spring into its Rho Phi chapter of an international academic honor society and into its Delta Kappa chapter of an international honor society for business students.
New members of Phi Theta Kappa and of Kappa Beta Delta, societies that recognize scholarship and promote development and leadership, must have a minimum grade-point average of 3.5.
“To be able to achieve a 3.5 or better, that definitely says a lot about the type of students and scholars that they are,” said Morgan Rizzardi, BC3’s associate director of admissions and a co-adviser of BC3’s Rho Phi chapter of Phi Theta Kappa. “It is a recognition that should be commended. It’s definitely something to celebrate.”
The recognition is also important, Ramin Hajave said, because “many of the students work. They have jobs. For them to keep up with the classes and to have that kind of GPA is really, really impressive.”
Hajave is a BC3 business instructor and adviser of BC3’s Delta Kappa chapter of Kappa Beta Delta.
“A lot of the students ask me whether this is good to put on their resume,” Hajave said. “I always tell them, ‘Absolutely.’ They had to qualify for (membership). They can’t just walk in and say, ‘I want to join the honor society.’”
Students who have completed at least 12 credit hours toward an associate degree or six credit hours toward a one-year certificate and who meet academic requirements are eligible for membership into Rho Phi, which has 3.5 million members representing 11 countries.
Students who have completed at least 15 credit hours in BC3’s business division, who are pursuing an associate degree in business and who meet academic requirements are eligible for membership into Delta Kappa.
Rho Phi and Delta Kappa spring induction ceremonies were held virtually.
New Rho Phi members from Clarion County this spring and their programs of study are Lydia Seaton, Emlenton, English; and Brenna Smerker, Fairmount City, general studies.
Also inducted into Rho Phi were Clearfield County residents Rachel Aravich, DuBois, early childhood education (Pre K-4); Amaris Armagost, Luthersburg, Nursing, R.N.; and Katherine Fye, DuBois, general studies.
Rho Phi’s new members from Elk County are Letitia Hritz, St. Marys, Nursing, R.N.; and Tori Nelson, Wilcox, general studies.
New Rho Phi members from Jefferson County are Kayla Jamison, Brockway, Nursing, R.N.; Twonda Jamison, Reynoldsville, general studies; and Megan Mileski, Reynoldsville, human resource management.
Georgia Lineberger, of Ridgway, Jefferson County; and Mileski are among the newest members of Delta Kappa at BC3.
Phi Theta Kappa in March recognized Rho Phi as an ultimate five-star chapter for the fifth consecutive year following Rho Phi’s first four-star rating in 2015. Rho Phi was also recognized in March for membership acceptance rates.
To reach five-star status, a Phi Theta Kappa chapter must, among other requirements, develop an honors in action project that combines academic research, problem-solving and action-oriented services to address real-world challenges in communities.
To be honored with a Phi Theta Kappa Reach Award, chapters must increase membership acceptance rates by at least 15 percent. Rho Phi’s rate in 2020 was 15.4.
Rho Phi formed at BC3 in 1968 and Delta Kappa, in 2019.