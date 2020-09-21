FALLS CREEK — On Sept. 4, 132 golfers gathered at Beechwoods Golf Course for the annual DuBois Central Catholic Golf Tournament. The day was planned by Gwen Auman with the help of board member TJ Sliwinski. Proceeds of the tournament benefited the school.
The day kicked off with the golf ball drop. Three DCC middle school students, Kyan Peck, Tristan Sedor and Trenton Miller, climbed the Falls Creek Fire Department ladder truck while holding buckets of golf balls. After dropping the balls onto the green, Georgjean Huegler, Debbie Kruise, and Kristina Smith’s golf balls fell into the hole and became the winners of the Golf Ball Drop.
To help promote the tournament, students and teachers were given the day off school to either work in their classrooms or participate in the tournament. A total of 10 teachers assisted with the tournament and six teachers participated.
DCC Senior Golf Team members Harrison Starr, Zach Spellen, and Dante Armanini played as a team during the tournament.
“It was a great day to get out on the course,” Spellen said. Underclassmen golf team members worked the tournament.
Games were played throughout the course sponsored by Dixon Golf.
After the tournament, catering was provided by Nish Palumbo.
“The food was amazing and a great way to end the day,” Auman recounts.
Winners were announced after dinner. In the Scorecard Playoff, first place with a score of 55 was the team from Saint Francis University, Pete Skoner, Mark Lynch, Ed Zovinka and Dr. Renee Bernard, followed by Mark Pisarcik’s team with a 56. Team members included Mark Pisarcik, Drew Nedzinski, Chris Spangler, and Phil Glamuzina.
Additional games and winners included the Putting Contest – Jared Snowberger, Closest to Pin – Ron Feldman, Longest Putt – Joe McConnell, Longest Drive – Evan Snowberger, Skins – Dan Dennison and Joel Peterson.
“The whole day was a complete success, we had 48 more golfers this year than last,” says Auman. “Families were able to come together to play golf building DCC’s family atmosphere.”
DCC appreciates all of the sponsors to help make the event a success.
q q q