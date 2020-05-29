LORETTO — Saint Francis University congratulated more than 600 students who received their academic degrees on May 10, 2020.
Area students include:
- Melissa Bauer, St. Marys - Master of Occupational Therapy
- Jaci Bray, Brockway - Bachelor of Science - Biology
- Lindsay Brocious, Punxsutawney - Master of Occupational Therapy
- Nicholas Cunningham, St. Marys - Bachelor of Science - Health Science Physician Assistant
- Alexis DeLullo, St. Marys - Bachelor of Science - Accounting
- Dayna DeSalve, DuBois - Bachelor of Science - Biology
- Brittany Geitner, St. Marys - Bachelor of Science - Health Science Physician Assistant
- Emily Holben, Reynoldsville, - Doctor of Physical Therapy
- Anna Horner, Punxsutawney - Master of Occupational Therapy
- Emily Horner, Punxsutawney - Doctor of Physical Therapy
- Jamie Houston, DuBois - Master of Physician Assistant
- Mary Kraus, St. Marys - Bachelor of Science - Early Childhood-Special Education
- Erika Leigey, Curwensville - Doctor of Physical Therapy
- Kathryn Matts, Falls Creek - Bachelor of Science - CE-Accounting
- Brandee Nearing, Johnsonburg - Bachelor of Science - Behavioral Science
- Samantha Peacock, Coalport - Bachelor of Science - Self-Designed Major
- Ivy Phillips, Punxsutawney - Master of Occupational Therapy
- Craig Ramage, Hawk Run - Bachelor of Science - Computer Systems Management
- Jeffrey Rodgers, Philipsburg - Bachelor of Science - Organizational Leadership
- Brianne Shearer, Grampian - Bachelor of Science - Accounting
- Korenna Sral, Westover - Bachelor of Science - CE-Accounting
- Melanie Stephens, Clearfield - Bachelor of Science - Behavioral Science
- Kaycee Thomas, DuBois - Bachelor of Science - Self-Designed Major
- Allison Vollmer, Kersey - Bachelor of Science - Health Science OT
- Allison Ward, Hawk Run - Bachelor of Science - Nursing
- Morgan Williamson, Philipsburg - Master of Occupational Therapy
- Olivia Wimer, St Marys - Bachelor of Science - Health Science Physician Assistant
