LORETTO —  Saint Francis University congratulated more than 600 students who received their academic degrees on May 10, 2020.

Area students include:

  • Melissa Bauer, St. Marys - Master of Occupational Therapy
  • Jaci Bray, Brockway - Bachelor of Science - Biology
  • Lindsay Brocious, Punxsutawney - Master of Occupational Therapy
  • Nicholas Cunningham, St. Marys - Bachelor of Science - Health Science Physician Assistant
  • Alexis DeLullo, St. Marys - Bachelor of Science - Accounting
  • Dayna DeSalve, DuBois - Bachelor of Science - Biology
  • Brittany Geitner, St. Marys - Bachelor of Science - Health Science Physician Assistant
  • Emily Holben, Reynoldsville, - Doctor of Physical Therapy
  • Anna Horner, Punxsutawney - Master of Occupational Therapy
  • Emily Horner, Punxsutawney - Doctor of Physical Therapy
  • Jamie Houston, DuBois - Master of Physician Assistant
  • Mary Kraus, St. Marys - Bachelor of Science - Early Childhood-Special Education
  • Erika Leigey, Curwensville - Doctor of Physical Therapy
  • Kathryn Matts, Falls Creek - Bachelor of Science - CE-Accounting
  • Brandee Nearing, Johnsonburg - Bachelor of Science - Behavioral Science
  • Samantha Peacock, Coalport - Bachelor of Science - Self-Designed Major
  • Ivy Phillips, Punxsutawney - Master of Occupational Therapy
  • Craig Ramage, Hawk Run - Bachelor of Science - Computer Systems Management
  • Jeffrey Rodgers, Philipsburg - Bachelor of Science - Organizational Leadership
  • Brianne Shearer, Grampian - Bachelor of Science - Accounting
  • Korenna Sral, Westover - Bachelor of Science - CE-Accounting
  • Melanie Stephens, Clearfield - Bachelor of Science - Behavioral Science
  • Kaycee Thomas, DuBois - Bachelor of Science - Self-Designed Major
  • Allison Vollmer, Kersey - Bachelor of Science - Health Science OT
  • Allison Ward, Hawk Run - Bachelor of Science - Nursing
  • Morgan Williamson, Philipsburg - Master of Occupational Therapy
  • Olivia Wimer, St Marys - Bachelor of Science - Health Science Physician Assistant

Saint Francis University (www.francis.edu) in Loretto, PA is the oldest Catholic-Franciscan college in the United States. Its mission is to help students grow into compassionate, successful professionals through a culture of generosity, respect, discovery and joy.

