CLEARFIELD — For more than 38 years AARP, IRS and Clearfield County Area on Agency have partnered to do seniors’ taxes through the Tax-Aide program.
Each year, more than 35 volunteers and staff from the sponsoring partners donate their time to travel to different county sites at local churches and senior centers throughout the county to perform this service.
Unfortunately, due to the pandemic, because of guidelines for safety for the volunteers and the general public, Tax-Aide has limited the program to no more than 175 consumers.
All spaces are presently full. It is suggested that individuals file online or make arrangements with a local tax preparer.
Individuals needing their rent or property tax rebates done may make an appointment by calling the CCAAA at 814-765-2696.
Programs and services of the agency are funded in part by the Pennsylvania Department of Aging, the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging Inc, Mature Resources Foundation, and local consumer contributions.