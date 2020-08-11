CLEARFIELD — The 25th Annual Anne S Thacik Auction website has launched and will end Thursday, Oct. 15.
This year’s auction will be held virtually and persons can view the auction items online now. There are two different ways to access the auction:
- Auction website: www.AUCTION1020.givesmart.com
- Or to Register: Text AUCTION1020 to 76278
Persons will receive several text messages asking questions to register, they will walk them right through the process. Then they will receive a link to the site. They will also supply a link to the site through the Facebook page.
Come join in the fun of games and shopping from the comfort of your own home. There is the following available now to purchase: Treasure Chest, 50/50 Chance, Charity Bingo, Cash Raffle, and the Red & Blue Card Games.
On Oct. 5, the silent auction will open and individuals will have 10 days prior to the auction to start their bidding. Once they reach the landing page, they can view sponsors, learn about Anne S. Thacik, make a donation, and, of course, view the items offered. Anyone who has not already registered, there will be a button there to register as well. Registration is free but all participants must register to participate.
The night of the auction, Thursday, Oct. 15, they will go live on Facebook from 7-8 p.m. They will draw the winners of the red and blue card game, and “Cash Raffle” before they end the live feed. For all the other games, they will let them open for sale the rest of the evening, and then notify the winners individually, plus post a list of winners of Facebook on Oct. 16.
If you have any questions, please email rvaughn@ccaaa.net, and type auction in the subject line.
Don’t forget to follow on Facebook. They will open some “Spotlight” items up early and post a link directly to them on the Facebook Event page. For an overview of how to use this new platform, individuals can view a video on YouTube, just search for Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging to find them.