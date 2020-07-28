CLEARFIELD — Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging’s 25th Annual Anne S. Thacik Charity Auction will be held virtually on Thursday, Oct. 15 this year. The public will be able to view all items and bid online from the comfort of their homes.
As the date gets closer, check the website (www.ccaaa.net) for a link to the auction platform.
Also, be sure to join the agency live on Facebook during the auction with Matt Day and Pat and Stephanie Errigo.
The auction will begin at 6 p.m. and continue until the cash raffle drawing is held at 8 p.m. Join in the fun as they show some displayed items and they will feature some videos about the agency. There will also be games, such as 50/50, raffles and treasure chest.
Programs and services of the agency are funded in part by the Pennsylvania Department of Aging, the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging, Inc., Mature Resources Foundation and local and consumer contributions.