CLARION — A.B.A.T.E. (Alliance of Bikers Aimed Toward Education) of Clarion County has announced their 6th Annual Run & Gun and Cash & Gun Bash will be held Saturday, Aug. 17, at Piney Meadows Park in Limestone, Pa.
Members of A.B.A.T.E. of Clarion County welcome everyone to join them on a fun poker run where the participants ride to specified sites to shoot their cards. There will be prizes for the winners. After the Run -N- Gun, the Cash & Gun Bash will take place at Piney Meadows Park. There will be more than 10 guns and 10 cash prizes. Tickets for the Run are $10. Tickets for the Cash & Gun Bash are also $10 and include: dinner, drinks, prizes, entertainment and inclusion in the drawings.
Registration for the run is from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at the small pavilion at Piney Meadows Park. The gates for the Cash & Gun Bash open at 2 p.m. and dinner will be served at 4 p.m.
This fundraiser is the chapter’s primary source to help those in need in their community. The group has given thousands of dollars away to local individuals, veterans, victims of accidents and fires, and to several charity funds for those suffering from other hardships. They have also supported other causes in the community such as: Camo Cares, Brookville Friends of the Flag, Friends of Christian, Brookville Laurel Festival’s Bike Show, Clarion Autumn Leaf Festival’s Bike Show, many charitable rides and escorts, and their own yearly Toy Drive.
A.B.A.T.E. of Clarion County is a volunteer, non-profit organization. Their mission is not only motorcycle safety, education, awareness, and advocacy; it also includes supporting the local community through charitable works. Meetings are held at 10 a.m. on the second Sunday of the month in Clarion.