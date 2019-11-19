REYNOLDSVILLE — The Paradise United Church of Christ is presenting “A Walk Through Bethlehem” Saturday, Dec. 7 and Sunday, Dec. 8, from 6-8 p.m. at the Paradise Community UCC Youth Center, 4336 Big Run Prescottville Road, Reynoldsville.
Experience a journey to Bethlehem. Stroll the streets of Bethlehem at your own pace, visit with the shop keepers, see the live nativity, hear the angel choir, and much more.
Admission is free. Donations will be accepted for a local need.
For more information or directions, please call 814-427-2701 or 814-653-2474.