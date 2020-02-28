CLEARFIELD — The Clearfield Center for Active Living, in partnership with the American Association of Retired Persons, is offering area individuals aged 55 and older the opportunity to take AARP Driver Safety Courses. The classroom courses were developed by AARP to help drivers remain safe on today’s roads while providing the bonus of a three-year discount on the course graduates’ car insurance.
All automobile insurance companies conducting businesses in Pennsylvania are required to provide a premium discount to graduates of the Driver Safety Program who are 55 years of age and older. Couples, who both have a driver’s license, are each required to be certified in the program in order to be eligible for the discount. Although geared to drivers 55 and over, the class is open to all ages and AARP membership is not a requirement.
The classes will be held at the Clearfield Center for Active Living, 116 South Second St., Clearfield on the following dates:
- The Refresher Course will be held on Wednesday, April 22 from 1-5 p.m. The Refresher Course is open to individuals who have previously taken the original eight-hour course and/or the refresher course within the past three years.
- The Original Course will be held in two sessions: Wednesday, April 22 and Thursday, April 23 from 1-5 p.m.
The classes are open to all drivers over 55, with the cost for non-AARP members at $20, while AARP members pay a discounted price of $15. Checks are to be made payable to AARP and must be given to the instructor on the first day of class. Class size is limited and the required registration is taken on a first-come, first-serve basis, so early sign-up is suggested. You may register by contacting the Clearfield Center for Active Living at 765-9319.
Information on this and other programs, meals, and activities is available by calling the Clearfield Center or by visiting the CCAAA website at www.ccaaa.net.
Programs and services of the Agency are funded in part by the Pennsylvania Department of Aging, the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging Inc, Mature Resources Foundation, and local and consumer contributions.