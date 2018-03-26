CLEARFIELD — The Clearfield Center for Active Living, in partnership with the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP), is offering area individuals aged 55 and older the opportunity to take AARP Driver Safety Courses. The classroom courses were developed by AARP to help drivers remain safe on today’s roads while providing the bonus of a three-year discount on the course graduates’ car insurance.
All automobile insurance companies conducting businesses in Pennsylvania are required to provide a premium discount to graduates of the Driver Safety Program who are 55 years of age and older. Couples, who both have a driver’s license, are each required to be certified in the program in order to be eligible for the discount. Although geared to drivers 55 and over, the class is open to all ages and AARP membership is not a requirement.
The original, eight-hour class will be given at the Clearfield Center for Active Living, 116 South Second Street, Clearfield, in two sessions: Wednesday and Thursday, April 18 and 19, from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m..
The Refresher Course is offered at the Clearfield Center for Active Living, 116 South Second Street, Clearfield, on Thursday, May 3, 2018. The class runs from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. The Refresher Course is open to individuals who have previously taken the original eight-hour course and/or the refresher course within the past three years.
The classes are open to all drivers over 55, with the cost for non-AARP members at $20, while AARP members pay a discounted price of $15. Checks are to be made payable to AARP and are to be given to the instructor on the first day of class. Class size is limited and the required registration is taken on a first-come, first-serve basis, so early sign-up is suggested. You may register by contacting the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging at 765-2696 or 1-800-225-8571.
Information on this and other programs, meals, and activities is available by calling the Clearfield Center at 765-9319 or 1-800-225-8571 or visiting the CCAAA website at www.ccaaa.net.
