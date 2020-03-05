CLEARFIELD — The Clearfield Area chapter of the American Association of University Women will hold its annual Books-Sandwiched-In series at the Joseph and Elizabeth Shaw Public Library in Clearfield on Wednesdays, March 18, 25, and April 8 at 12:30 p.m. This annual event features a luncheon and reviews by local readers and writers on a variety of books and genres.
The series opens on Wednesday, March 18 with a program guaranteed to delight mystery buffs. Pat Bishop and Gwen Crandell will share books by three notable mystery writers: Alan Bradley, C.J. Box, and Louise Penny. Readers are sure to find their mystery styles as diverse as their sleuths.
For the Wednesday, March 25 presentation Janet Coons has chosen The Book of Gutsy Women: Favorite Stories of Courage and Resilience by Hilary Rodham Clinton and Chelsea Clinton. This collective biography which was published in October 2019 contains the stories of women whose lives and actions have inspired the authors.
The final Books-Sandwiched-In event will be held on Wednesday, April 8. Local author Judy Ann Davis, a resident of Clearfield, is the featured speaker. She has entitled her presentation “The Writer’s Life and the Written Word.” Davis’ books encompass a variety of fiction genres: mystery, suspense, romance, historical, western, and short story. The setting for her latest book Willie, My Love is the logging community of Clearfield in 1856.
All programs will begin at 12:30 p.m. at Shaw Public Library. A luncheon is provided at each program for a donation of $5. These donations benefit the AAUW’s Delayed Studies scholarship which is awarded annually to a Clearfield County resident. Reservations may be placed at the front desk of Shaw Public Library or by calling 765-3271 by the Monday before each event.