CLARION — ABATE (Alliance of Bikers Aimed Toward Education) of Clarion County’s annual Christmas Toy Drive began during this year’s Autumn Leaf Festival and will wrap up Saturday, Dec. 10. The Toy Drive is being held in conjunction with Charitable Deeds and Services of Knox to assist those in need this holiday season. Charitable Deeds and Services is comprised solely of volunteers, and serves Clarion, Venango, and Forest counties, as well as the surrounding areas. The Charitable Deeds organization works to instill a sense of faith, hope, and charity in the community.
The Toy Drive is being held to assist families in need this holiday season. Last year, more than $15,000 worth of cash and merchandise was donated and 745 Clarion County children received gifts from the Toy Drive.
Donation boxes have also been placed in several area businesses:
- Brookville:
- First Commonwealth Bank, Hoak Insurance, Firemen’s Club
- Clarion:
- Dollar General, American Legion, Moose Club, Eagles Club, No Excuses Gym, VFW, Clarion University SBDC, Pristine Nail, Infusion Nightclub and Grille
- Leeper:
- Dollar General
- Limestone:
- Dollar General, Blue Town Tavern
- Shippenville:
- Dollar General
- Strattanville:
- Dollar General, Deer Creek Winery
Those interested in making a monetary donation, may make checks out to “Clarion County ABATE“ and mail to c/o Joe Curry, 13981 Fisher Rd, Sigel PA 15860. For more information call Joe at 814-715-0144.
Donations will directly help those who have fallen on hard times and may not otherwise have a joyous Christmas. Both ABATE of Clarion County and Charitable Deeds are volunteer organizations with zero money going to administrative and overhead costs. This means 100 percent of charitable donations will go to local children in need.
ABATE of Clarion County is a volunteer, non-profit organization. Their mission is not only motorcycle safety, education, awareness, and advocacy; it also includes supporting the local community through charitable works. Meetings are held at 10 a.m. on the second Sunday of the month at Toby Hill Bar and Grill in Clarion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.