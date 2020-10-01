WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Appalachian Regional Commission has announced 40 Fellows who will be participating in the second class of the Appalachian Leadership Institute. The class draws on each one of Appalachia’s 13 states and includes professionals who live and/or work in the Region in civil service, finance, healthcare tourism, and a variety of additional public and private sectors.
Among the 2020-2021 Appalachian Leadership Institute Fellows is Abbi Peters of Ridgway, executive vice president of operations for the PA Wilds Center for Entrepreneurship.
As a part of the Leadership Institute, each Fellow will participate in an extensive, nine-month series of skill-building seminars featuring regional experts, peer-to-peer learning, and case study analysis beginning virtually in mid-October through July 2021. Topics include:
- Designing effective economic development project proposals;
- Integrating community assets into long-lasting economic development strategies;
- Identifying resources available to spur economic development;
- Locating and accessing investment capital from a variety of public and private sources;
- Preparing competitive applications for public grant opportunities; and
- Using expanded leadership skills to create strong coalitions.
Upon completion of the program, Appalachian Leadership Institute Fellows will automatically become part of the Appalachian Leadership Institute Network, a peer-to-peer working group committed to Appalachia’s future.
“Congratulations to the new class of Appalachian Leadership Institute Fellows. The skills development and network-building opportunities offered by this program have proven to be valuable, and this past year has shown that effective local leadership is essential,” said ARC Federal Co-Chairman Tim Thomas. “This program has adjusted well to the present circumstance and offers a unique opportunity to learn first-hand from those who have provided leadership for their communities through difficult circumstances.”
Appalachian Leadership Institute Fellows were chosen via a competitive application process. More than 100 qualified applications were received for this year’s program.
Due to the COVID crisis, the 2019-2020 Appalachian Leadership Institute pivoted from field visits and in-person seminars to online working sessions on developing community capacity and capitalizing on natural and cultural assets, followed by supplemental discussions. This year’s program will remain online until further notice.
The Appalachian Leadership Institute is a comprehensive regional leadership training program developed by the Appalachian Regional Commission in partnership with the University of Tennessee, Knoxville; The Howard H. Baker Center for Public Policy; Tuskegee University; and Collective Impact. More information about the Appalachian Leadership Institute is available at leadership.arc.gov.