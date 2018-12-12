INDIANA — Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Master of Arts in criminology’s online program has been ranked as a “best online program” and “best new program” by OnlineMasters.com.
Editors recognized IUP’s program as having a “in-depth curriculum” that “delivers invaluable education thanks to an expert faculty with professional experience.” Programs were selected for the rankings based on academic quality, student success and affordability.
This recognition follows the program’s 2018 ranking as a top online graduate criminal justice program by “U.S. News & World Report” for the fourth year in a row; “U.S. News & World Report” editors recognized IUP’s program for faculty credentials and training, student services and technology, student engagement (student satisfaction) and admissions selectivity.
“We are honored to be consistently recognized as one of the top master’s degree online programs in the country,” Dr. Jamie Martin, chair, IUP Department of Criminology and Criminal Justice. “This recognition is a testament to our talented and dedicated faculty and their ability to stay abreast of the discipline, and who care about our students and their academic success.”
All 15 of the instructional faculty teaching in IUP’s online master’s criminology program have a Ph.D. or other terminal degree and are full-time faculty.
A new delivery system for the online program began in fall 2015, allowing students in the program to complete requirements for the master’s degree in one year. Program participants take courses in a cohort, with average class size of 14 students.
Graduates of the program work in a variety of areas, including at the federal, state and local levels of law enforcement and corrections. Other graduates work for federal and county probation and parole offices and in juvenile justice.
IUP is consistently ranked as one of the nation’s top doctoral universities by “U.S. News & World Report.”
It has been included in the Princeton Review’s “Best Colleges” guidebook for almost two decades and has been included in “Washington Monthly” magazine’s national rankings of schools based on their contributions to society.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.