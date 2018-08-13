Alexander M. Adamski, a member of the Class of 2018 at DuBois Central Catholic High School, will attend the DuBois Campus of Penn State. His field of study will be information sciences and technology.
At Central, Adamski was a member of the Ntional Honor Society and active in Campus Ministry as a Eucharistic Minister. A four-year member of DCC’s Air Rifle Team, he earned three letters and served as co-captain as a senior. His other high school activities included the senior class play and the homecoming court.
Adamski graduated from Central having earned 12 college credits through the school’s Advanced Standing Program. He is the recipient of the Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizens Award, the Civilian Marksmanship Program Scholarship, Penn State DuBois Scholarship, and the CCHS-DCC Alumni Scholarship.
At commencement, Adamski received the honor plaque for excellence in social studies. He is the son of Michael and Aimee Adamski of Reynoldsville.
