CLEARFIELD — Children’s Aid Society’s Adoption and Foster Care Training and Support Group will hold sessions the third Monday of each month from 6-8 p.m. at 1008 S. Second St., Clearfield. The program is held in conjunction with the Relatives as Parents Program.
Participants receive training on relevant topics and can meet families who share similar joys and concerns. Each free session includes a light dinner, child care, training hours, and family activities. For more information, call 765-2686, ext. 204.
The schedule of topics is as follows: Aug. 19, “A Dad’s Story: Birthparent Perspective;” Sept. 16, “Preparing a Will;” Oct. 21, “Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder:” Nov, 18, “Amy Finn, Child Psychologist;” and Dec. 16, “Holiday Party.”