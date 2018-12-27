CLEARFIELD — The Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging, Inc. Advisory Council held its last meeting for 2018 with a Christmas luncheon. Special awards were given to outgoing council members, Geneva McCallum and Ranea Brewer for their many years of service.
The purpose of the council is to assure full participation of the elderly and the community and serve as a discussion group to advise the planning, coordination, and delivery of services.
Programs and services of the Agency are funded in part by the Pennsylvania Department of Aging, the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging, Inc., Mature Resources Foundation, and local and consumer contributions.
