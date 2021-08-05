ITHACA, NY — Hailee Agosti of St. Marys was named to the Dean’s List at Ithaca College for the spring 2021 semester.
More Lifestyle
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
-
Superintendent: Face masks not required to start school year in DASD
-
Calla's Cafe & Fine Foods to close, Copper Fox Winery staying open
-
Kersey man charged for allegedly growing marijuana, paraphernalia
-
Dollar General store coming to Falls Creek
-
Neal crowned 33rd Clearfield County Fair Queen
-
St. Marys Magistrate Roundup
-
FUREVER HOMES: Pets of the Week
-
Two charged in connection with alleged burglary in St. Marys
-
DuBois-Sandy Twp. to seek funding for connector trail
-
Fair's livestock auction brings in $147,000
Trending Recipes
Find a local business
Featured Jobs
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.