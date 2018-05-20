ST. MARYS — The Allegheny Hardwood Utilization Group Annual Dinner meeting will be held at the Red Fern in St. Marys on Thursday, May 31.
Guest speakers for the event will be Congressman Glenn “GT” Thompson serving the 5th District of Pa., Senator Scott Hutchinson of the 21st Senatorial District in the PA State Senate and Representative Martin Causer of the 67th District serving Cameron and McKean counties, as well as most of Potter County.
For more information or to make reservations, please call the AHUG office at 814.837.8550.
