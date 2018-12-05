Alayna Marie Busatto
Matthew and Lindsay (Anderson) Busatto of Reynoldsville announce the birth of a daughter on Nov. 21, 2018, at Penn Highlands DuBois.
Alayna Marie Busatto weighed 8 pounds, 14 ounces.
Grandparents include Daniel and Tammy Anderson of DuBois and Kristen Busatto of DuBois.
Great-grandparents include Vince and Jane Anderson of DuBois, Jim and Janet Duttry of DuBois and Nancy Pendleton of Falls Creek.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.