Jesse and Lisa (Himes) Vivian of Brockway announce the birth of a son on Oct. 16, 2018, at Penn Highlands DuBois.
Alexander Monroe Vivian weighed 8 pounds, 3 ounces.
Paternal grandparents are Warren and Kathy Vivian of Reynoldsville. Maternal grandparents are Jeffrey and Lori Himes of Brockway.
Paternal great-grandparents are Robert and Sandra Hetrick of Hormtown and Lucius and Betty Vivian of Reynoldsville.
