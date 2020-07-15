DuBOIS — Alice Deiaco, a resident of the DuBois Nursing Home, celebrated her 100th birthday July 3.
Deiaco was born in Tyler, Pennsylvania on July 3, 1920. She lived in a 10-room house with her family. She said everyone had their chores to do and many family and friends came to visit. If they needed a place to stay, all were welcomed.
Deiaco graduated from Penfield High School. Deiaco and her sister eventually moved to DuBois. Her sister eventually left, while Deiaco remained in DuBois.
Deiaco’s first job was a shipyard hand, a very physical job. Her second job was at Montgomery Wards. She then worked at the McCormack Co. for about 7 ½ years.
Her last job prior to retirement was at the hospital, where she held a clerical position.
Deiaco has seen many changes in her 100 years, including two pandemics.
Deiaco became a resident of the DuBois Nursing Home six years ago.