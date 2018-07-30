DuBOIS — Alexa Alker and Dominic Umbaugh are the recipients of the 2018 DuBois Area School Retirees’ Scholarships. Both are 2018 graduates of the DuBois Area High School.
This is the eighth time that the retired school employees have awarded two scholarships to high school graduates who will be attending college to become educators.
Since 1983, 44 scholarships have been presented to area graduates who plan to major in education. The two graduates were recognized at the annual spring luncheon by Beverly Kurts, chairperson of the scholarship committee.
Alker plans to attend Indiana University of Pennsylvania to major in music education. During high school, she was very active in the high school music department, having participated in show choir, concert choir and various musical theatre productions. She participated in the PMEA chorus festivals, including District, Regional and All State Chorus.
This year, Alker placed first chair in her section at both District and Regional Chorus. She was chosen for the NAfME All Eastern Treble Chorus and the NAfME All-National Honors Ensemble Mixed Chorus.
Alker was also a member of the National Honor Society and the tennis team. She works at TJ Maxx and Dunkin Donuts. She is the daughter of Scott Milliron and Jennifer Alker-Milliron of DuBois.
Umbaugh plans to attend IUP to also major in music education. During high school, he was active in concert choir, concert band and show choir.
Recently, he was awarded first place at the PMEA Region 2 Chorus Festival. Umbaugh also participated in National Honor Society, Drama Club and the tennis team.
He has worked at Valley Dairy since 2015 as a member of the wait staff. He is the son of William and Monika Umbaugh of DuBois.
Applicants for the scholarships must be residents of the DuBois Area School District, be accepted into the education department of an accredited four-year college or university and demonstrate both academic promise and financial need.
