The annual All Fired Up and Kickin’ Ash BBQ competition is sparking interest with a new category.
On Saturday, Sept. 22, competitors have the opportunity to take home $500 cash when they wow the judges with mystery meat.
Competitors will be presented with the meat to prepare at 9 p.m. Friday. Only the chamber staff will know what kind of meat they are to prepare. Competitors must use what they have on hand to create a dish suitable for judging. The new competition is sponsored by Embassy Powdered Metals.
A panel of judges will select winners for the following categories: Mystery Meat, Chicken Wings, Ribs, Brisket, Turkey, Pork, Side Dishes and Dessert.
Registration closes Sept. 17. Forms are available online at www.cameroncountychamber.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.