LORETTO — The Department of Physician Assistant Science at Saint Francis University has announced that all 47 of its 2018 graduates, who earned their Master of Physician Assistant Science (MPAS) Degree, have passed the Physician Assistant National Certification Examination(PANCE) on their first try. This examination is offered through the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants (NCCPA).
Congratulations to the following local students:
- Michael Blose of Punxsutawney
- Rebecca Johnson of Grampian
- Marissa Zocco of Brockway
“Saint Francis University is very proud of the accomplishments of its most recent graduating class. This is the third class in the recent history of the Program to obtain a 100% first time pass rate,” said Ms. Donna Yeisley, M.Ed., PA-C, who serves as the Department Chair and Master of Physician Assistant Science Program Director.
Yeisley stated the program has a five-year average of a 98 percent first time pass rate in comparison to the five-year national average of 95 percent. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment of physician assistants is projected to grow 30 percent from 2014 to 2024, much faster than the average for all occupations. As demand for healthcare services grows, physician assistants will be needed to provide care to patients.
Students interested in physician assistant educational options at Saint Francis University may visit www.francis.edu/Physician-Assistant-Science/.
The Physician Assistant Program has maintained accreditation since the start of the program in the early 1980’s. The Master of Physician Assistant Science Program has been granted Accreditation-Continued status from the Accreditation Review Commission on Education for the Physician Assistant (ARC-PA).
Saint Francis University (www.francis.edu) in Loretto, PA is the oldest Catholic-Franciscan college in the United States. Its mission is to help students grow into compassionate, successful professionals through a culture of generosity, respect, discovery and joy.
