COOKSBURG — Enchante’ Cabaret presents “All She Wants for Christmas – the Musical” at the Verna Leith Sawmill Theatre at 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 11th and Friday, July 12th.
It’s Christmas Eve and Mrs. Claus is home with the elves awaiting the return of Santa. While baking (burning) her famous cookies she reminisces about all of the things that make this season her favorite; especially the music. Mrs. Claus gives the in’s and out’s of all the daily operations of Santa’s workshop. All the holiday cheer is quickly put aside as Santa is caught in a terrible winter storm threatening his return home for the first time ever! This fun and classy Christmas show is packed with holiday favorite songs and a few Broadway hits too. Is Santa going to return to Mrs. Claus in one piece? Can Mrs. Claus keep it together or will the Elves continue to act out in rebellion? Enjoy Christmas in July with the woman who runs the show and experience the true meaning of Christmas through the eyes of Mrs. Claus. Hear the incomparable Todd Wagner sing all your holiday favorites and more.
Admission is $15.00. Tickets are available in advance by calling 814-927-6655 or by reserving seats online at Sawmill.org/Theater.