DuBOIS — The Murphy's Music Center Big Band, featuring "Johnny" Noble as "Almost Sinatra," will be held Friday at the DuBois Country Club. The event benefits Penn Highlands DuBois.
Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Showtime is at 7:30 p.m. Hors d'oeuvres are included and there will be a cash bar and dancing.
The cost is $30 per person, first come, first serve seating. To reserve a table, the cost is $500 for eight seats.
For tickets, call Allison Noble at 814-371-2864 or Paula DuBois at 814-590-1116. To reserve a table, call DuBois.