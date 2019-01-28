The Penn Highlands DuBois Auxiliary invites the public to a one night only show on Saturday, Feb. 9 called “Almost Sinatra” presented by the Murphy Center Big Band featuring “Johnny” Noble. Proceeds benefit Penn Highlands DuBois.
Showtime is 7:30 p.m.; doors open at 6:30 p.m. at the DuBois Country Club. The cost is $30 per person on a first-come, first-serve seating basis or $500 reserves a table for eight.
For ticket information, contact Allison Noble 371-2864 or Paula DuBois 590-1116. Contact Paula to reserve a table.
