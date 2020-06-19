DuBOIS — On the fourth weekend in June each year, more than 35,000 amateur radios operators (Hams) throughout the U.S. and Canada gather on the air to operate amateur radio stations from remote locations in an effort to contact and log as many other stations as possible.
Bright and early this year on June 27, the Treasure Lake Sportsman’s Club Ham Radio Group will set up amateur radio stations at the Lakeview Lodge parking lot to participate in the annual Field Day Event.
The TLSC Ham Radio Group was formed in an effort to develop an independent emergency communications system within and around Treasure Lake, and currently has 25 licensed and equipped hams.
Field Day is one of several activities conducted by the group to develop and test emergency communication systems that can operate when grid power, internet and cell phone systems are disabled.
All are invited to stop by and see how hams can communicate with voice, text and email around the world without using the internet, cell phones or grid power. Information about amateur radio, including how you go about getting started, will be available.