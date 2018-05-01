DuBOIS — The DuBois American Legion Post 17 Riders will hold their annual benefit breakfast fundraising event from 7-11 a.m. Saturday at the American Legion Post 17, DuBois, Liberty Boulevard, DuBois. Tickets cost $7.
The fundraiser benefits the Children's Miracle Network at Geisinger. It will include a wide variety of food and the event will feature an auction. Tickets are available in advance at the American Legion. Contact Jan Sedor at 814-661-3660 or seadog117@gmail.com.
