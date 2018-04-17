BROCKWAY — The winners of the Brockway American Legion Auxiliary Post #95 essay contest were awarded certificates and monetary prizes at the Great Assembly held at the Brockway Area Elementary School on March 29. This year’s theme was, “ What can I personally do to promote Americanism in my school and community?”
Essay contest chairperson, Dee Dee Carlini, said the entries offered a myriad of ideas on promoting Americanism and the Auxiliary was impressed with the number of students who participated throughout grades 5 – 12.
Many of the essayists talked about the importance of displaying the American flag at home and throughout the community. They also thought having more interactive assemblies with veterans was a good method of learning more about Americanism. Lauren Schmader, the winner of Class III, which included grades 7 and 8, emphasized the importance of making Americanism personal. She wrote, “It’s one thing to just read out of a book and look at pictures, but to see an actual person that war or service has impacted is a way of seeing that people like us are here because of them.”
The winners of the local contest had their essays entered into the regional level and both Lauren Schmader and Kayley Benden were awarded second place prizes at that level.
