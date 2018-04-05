DuBOIS — The American Red Cross, in coordination with Clarion University fraternities and sororities and the Bachelor of Science Nursing Club, will have a blood drive from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. April 10 in Gemmell 250/252, Clarion campus.
The Red Cross must collect more than 13,000 blood donations every day for patients in need.
The need for blood is constant, and volunteer donors are the only source of blood and platelets for those in need of transfusions.
There is no artificial substitute for blood. Nationwide, someone needs a unit of blood every 2 to 3 seconds, and most of us will need blood in our lifetime.
Donations of blood and Power Red are needed. A Power Red donation collects the red cells but returns most of the plasma and platelets to the donor. These donors must meet specific eligibility requirements and have type A negative, B negative or O blood.
Walk-in donors are welcome, but individuals can also schedule an appointment by calling 1-800-733-2767 or visiting www.redcrossblood.org and entering zip code 16214.
Donors can speed up their donations by completing the Rapid Pass at www.redcrossblood.org/rapidpass the day of the drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.