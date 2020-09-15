ROCKTON — The Anderson Creek Sportsmen’s Club held its monthly Groundhog match Sept. 13. The rain made it a very challenging day for the shooters and the target crew.
Coming out on top of the Unlimited Class was Jeremiah Keefe of Hastings with a score of 199 out of 200. Second went to Mike Hagan of Rimersburg and third was Jim Wonders of Johnstown.
The Factory Heavy Barrel Class winner was Ed Rethi of Dicksonville, second was Dave Shaw of Curwensville and third went to Joe Lash of Hillsdale.
The winner of the side group match was won by Rich Gregorchick of East Conamaugh, with a five-shot group at 300 yards.