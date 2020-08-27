ROCKTON — The Anderson Creek Sportsmen’s Club held its monthly deer target match Sunday, where there were 19 competitors.
The unlimited class had a three-way tie for first place — Alvin Lee of Duncanville, Kim Wonders of Johnstown and Bob Horton of Windbur all had identical scores.
- The factory-heavy barrel class was won by Dave Shaw of Curwensville and Ed Rethl of Dickonsville, who finished in second place.
- Joe Lash of Hillsdale won the AR class.
- Top gun in the deer rifle class was Tom Hamilton of Curwensville, second Jim Caum of Altoona and third Joe Dutra of Grampian.
- The side group match went to Alvin Lee.