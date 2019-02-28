RIDGWAY — An Anger Management Support Group will be held, starting March 6 from noon to 1 p.m. at Dickinson Center's Main Building in Ridgway.
Space is limited. This free 6-8 week series is open to 10 adults.
For more information or to register, call 814-594-2709 or 814-389-8768
