DELANCEY — SS. Peter & Paul Byzantine Catholic Church in Punxsutawney will hold its annual festival at the Adrian Picnic Grove (formerly “The Pines”) on Saturday and Sunday. The festival will begin with the Divine Liturgy at 4 p.m. on Saturday and run until 10 p.m. Sunday’s festivities will begin at 11 a.m. and end at 9 p.m.
Featured are ethnic foods, including a stuffed cabbage dinner on Sunday from 11 a.m.-3 p.m., games for children, a basket drawing, bingo and a raffle with a first prize of $500. There will be a live remote broadcast with “Polka Mike,” a pirohi eating contest, and dancing with “The Vagabonds” on Sunday evening. Come for food and fun for the whole family.