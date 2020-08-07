DuBOIS — Penn State DuBois Community Partners –The Office of Student Engagement at the Penn State DuBois Campus is currently preparing for their 10th Annual Community Outreach day on Friday, Aug. 21 from 10 a.m. to 1 pm.
This event is for the roughly 200 incoming students to participate in during new student orientation. Orientation groups will be divided into smaller groups to participate in community service projects and collaborate with various organizations in the greater DuBois community.
They are currently working through the details of numerous schedule options and are looking for sites for all three potentials.
Option 1: Community service 6 feet apart: They are looking for organizations that are able to provide onsite community service opportunities that students could fulfill while staying 6 feet apart. Ideally, these opportunities would take place outdoors, and could include painting, landscaping, maintenance, litter clean up, etc.
Option 2: Community service from a distance: They are looking for organizations that are able to provide community service opportunities to students that they could perform from our campus. Ideas could include phone calls, compiling lists, assisting with planning, etc.
Option 3: Virtual Community Service: They are looking for organizations that are able to provide opportunities for our students to give back to the community from their own homes, these could include writing letters, writing cards, requesting donations (when possible), etc.
Regardless of which route they take, Community Outreach Day is meant to provide students with the opportunity to selflessly engage in volunteer tasks intended to better the surrounding DuBois community.
To participate in the Penn State DuBois Community Outreach day, please feel free to email blm5191@psu.edu or call 814-375-4764 for any questions.