CLEARFIELD – The annual Easter Bone Hunt, presented by the Animal Welfare Council/Allegheny Spay & Neuter Clinic, is planned for Sunday, April 18. Registration will kick off at 1 p.m. and the cost is $2 per nose.
Bring your pooch to the Clearfield Driving Park (behind the cow barns) to join the hunt for Easter eggs filled with dog treats. All dogs attending must be on a leash (no flex-leashes) and up to date on vaccines.
There will be a chance auction, 50/50’s, and treat bags for your pooch. Bring your camera and get pictures with the Easter Bunny.
A special thanks to Waggin’ Trains Pet Food Supply Store in Clearfield for filling the eggs, donating prizes and treat bags for all the dogs. Stop by to tell them thank you, 1226 S. 2nd St., Clearfield. 814-765-0123.
PLEASE NOTE: Face coverings and social distancing will be required unless state regulations and local guidelines change.
For questions or more information, please contact 814-592-4469/814-857-5280.