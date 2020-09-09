BROOKVILLE — The 2nd Annual Family Bicycle Poker Run, sponsored by the Jefferson County History Center, is a leisurely “Rails to Trails” 7-mile ride from Brookville to Summerville along Redbank Creek on Sunday, September 20. (Rain date Sunday, Sept. 27). The event runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
This event coincides with “September Trails Celebration Month,” a project of the PA Environmental Council and Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.
Registration is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Brookville Depot Street Spur Trailhead (Route 36 South across from Giant Eagle). The fee for adults is $15 with kids under 18 free, and includes a picnic. The history center is strongly suggesting pre-registering at jchconline.org to fast-track individuals through the registration line, and help the center maintain the social distancing that is required during COVID-19. Participants can also register the day of the event at the trailhead. Masks are required only at the registration kiosk and if using the shuttle service. The center urges everyone to help keep everyone safe during this event.
Beginning with registration, adult bicyclists draw a card at five locations on the trail and pick their final card at end of the ride in Summerville. Best hand and worst hand wins prizes in the adult category. Kids participate in other trailside games where they can also win prizes for best and worst “hands.” Prizes will be announced and presented at the picnic.
JCHC provides free bottled water along the trail, and a free picnic at the end of the ride. Tents, tables, and lots of food will be provided along with a free shuttle service to return riders to Brookville.
If you’d like to volunteer to help out, or if your organization or business would like to still be a sponsor or marketing partner of this event, please contact JCHC at (814) 849-0077 or klyons-jchc@windstream.net. All marketing partners and sponsors will be acknowledged on the event banner signage day of the event.