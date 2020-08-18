KNOX DALE — The 49th Knox Township Firemen’s Homecoming will be held Labor Day weekend at the Firemen’s Park in Knox Dale.
The weekend will kick off Friday, Sept. 4 with super bingo at 7 p.m. at Knox Township Firemen's Park. This fun-filled weekend for family will have softball tournaments, great food from the concession stand, a parade, gun bash, demo derby, corn hole tournament, free concealed-carry seminar, games and basket raffles.
For more information call Tricia at 814-715-6310, or to register a team for the softball tournament, call Duwayne at 814-849-4970. A full schedule of events can be found on the Facebook page.