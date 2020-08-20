KNOX DALE — The 49th Knox Township Firemen’s Homecoming will be held Labor Day weekend at the Firemen’s Park in Knox Dale.
The weekend will kick off Friday, Sept. 4, with super bingo at 7 p.m. at Knox Township Firemen’s Park. This fun-filled weekend for family will have softball tournaments, great food from the concession stand, a parade, gun bash, demo derby, corn hole tournament, free concealed-carry seminar, games and more.
For more information call Tricia at 814-715-6310, or to register a team for the softball tournament, call Duwayne at 814-849-4970. A full schedule of events can be found on the Facebook page.