BROOKVILLE — Join the Jefferson County History Center and North Fork Chapter 29 of the Society for Pennsylvania Archaeology at the 13th Annual Antique Firearms and Indian Artifact Show.
The show will take place at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds on Saturday, September 1, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Bring the family and explore two buildings with over 100 tables featuring exhibitors from across the state. The firearms building emphasizes 19th century western Pennsylvania gunsmiths and includes accouterments and modern rifle recreations of both flint and percussion rifles with many for sale. The archaeological building will present some of the finest privately held collections of prehistoric and historic Native American artifacts from this region.
Items for display and sale will include flint tools and points, ground stone items, pipes, beadwork and pottery. Experts in both buildings will be available throughout the day to answer questions about their interests and provide free evaluation and identification of rifles or artifacts brought in by the public.
Enjoy other events through the day, such as a chance to win a muzzleloader rifle hand crafted by Ron Luckenbill, children’s activities, primitive games, flint-knapping demonstrations and the popular atlatl and tomahawk throwing event and competition. The atlatl is an ancient hunting weapon that preceded the bow and arrow. It’s a spear-throwing used to propel a spear with much more force that can be generated by arm-throwing alone. The World Atlatl Association has sanctioned this competition for serious competitors, but everyone can to try their hand.
Admission for this event is $7 for adults and free to children 16 and under.
The Fairgrounds are located on Route 28, ¼ mile north of PA Interstate 80, exit 81.
For table reservations or additional information, call the History Center at 849-0077 or email Ken Burkett at kburkett-jchc@windstream.net.
