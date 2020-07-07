DuBOIS — Rachel K. Aravich, a member of the Class of 2020 at DuBois Central Catholic High School, will attend Clarion University. Her field of study will be nutrition and fitness.
Aravich is a parishioner of St. Michael the Archangel Church, DuBois, where she also served as an altar server. At Central, Aravich was a student eucharistic minister and altar server. She assisted with outreach dinners, was a confirmation facilitator, a member of the Cardinal Chatter staff and DCC yearbook staff. Aravich lettered in soccer and one year in track.
Aravich graduated from DCC with six college credits through the school’s College Within High School Program with Butler County Community College and is a Dale Carnegie graduate.
Aravich received the McClusky-Royan Lodge Memorial Scholarship and Clarion University’s Founders Award and the CCHS-DDC Alumni Association Scholarship and the Knights of Columbus Scholarship.
Aravich is the daughter of Don and Karen Aravich of DuBois.