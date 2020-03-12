BROOKVILLE — Brian L. Fritz, M.S., RPA, GISP is the Principal Archaeological Investigator at Quemahoning LLC. His work includes both archaeological and geomorphological work in this area of Pennsylvania.
At the Friday, March 20 meeting of the North Fork Chapter 29 of the Society for Pennsylvania Archaeology, Fritz will discuss the development of his new invention that utilizes specialized power equipment to deep test archaeology sites. He will also review a proposed project on the terrace at Parkers Landing to look for deep occupational levels and potentially open an area for a chapter excavation this year.
His program, “Archaeology X,” will begin after a short business meeting beginning at 7 p.m. at the Presbyterian Church Education Building located at the corner of White and Main Street in Brookville. This event is free and public is invited to attend. For more information, contact Ken Burkett at (814) 849-0077,