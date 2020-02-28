CLEARFIELD — A campaign to tackle the stigma and lack of understanding around dementia is underway with the support of a Clearfield agency.
Julie Fenton, a Director of Business Development for the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging, is hosting a ‘Dementia Friends’ Information Session on March 12 and is looking for local people to join in learning about dementia and helping people who are living with it in our community.
Dementia Friends is the biggest ever initiative to change people’s perceptions of dementia. It aims to transform the way we think, talk and act about the disease. The Dementia Friends session helps you learn about dementia and the small ways you can help. From telling friends about the program to visiting someone you know living with dementia - every action counts.
The one-hour session will take place at the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging on March 12 at 4 p.m.
Approximately 400,000 Pennsylvanians are living with Alzheimer's and related dementias.
Having volunteered to be a Dementia Friends Champion, Julie Fenton, through the CCAAA, is now delivering Dementia Friends Sessions to people across Clearfield County. She said:
”I signed up to be a Dementia Friends Champion because this is something that is very important to me both personally and professionally and I want to share my knowledge with others. It’s easy to get involved. I attended a training and I’m now proud to be part of a growing network of people creating dementia friendly communities together.”
Anyone interested in attending the Dementia Friends Session should contact Fenton at 765-2696 to register.