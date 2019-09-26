CLEARFIELD — Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging Centers for Active Living is offering the Fall Dining Out discount booklets available to eligible area residents. The coupons for favorite area restaurants began Monday, Sept. 23 and run through Saturday, Nov. 28.
Clearfield County residents aged 55 and older are being offered the free booklet which includes percentages off and discounts. In each booklet, one restaurant is featured per week, with a corresponding coupon good for dates listed or the entire week.
This fall the booklet contains coupons to the following restaurants: Old Town Road Dairy – Clearfield, Clearfield Dairy Queen, Rudy’s, Brothers Pizza -Mahaffey, Key Largo Restaurant – Morrisdale, Casanova Nostalgia in Munson, Dutch Pantry -Clearfield, Josie’s Family Restaurant -Coalport, Starlite Restaurant – Mahaffey, Ginger’s Family Restaurant – Coalport.
Booklets can be picked up at the Clearfield, Coalport, Kylertown, and Mahaffey Centers for Active Living, and the CCAAA Inc. office at 103 North Front St.
Information on this and other programs, meals, and activities is available by calling the Clearfield Center at 765-9319 or 1-800-225-8571 or visiting the CCAAA website at www.ccaaa.net.
Programs and services of the Agency are funded in part by the Pennsylvania Department of Aging, the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging Inc, Mature Resources Foundation, and local and consumer contributions.