Clearfield County football players are taking part in the 29th annual Mr. Gridiron contest which benefits the American Cancer Society. These football players have been selected to represent their high school in the fight against cancer. They will be looking to their communities for support by “voting” for Mr. Gridiron with a donation.
Look for coin cans in participating businesses to vote for your favorite football star. The contestant with the most “votes” will be honored as the Mr. Gridiron for the 2019 football season.
Participating schools include: Clearfield, Curwensville, DuBois, Glendale, Philipsburg-Osceola, Moshannon Valley and West Branch.
Anyone who would like to support a particular candidate is asked to mail their “donation” to the American Cancer Society, 108R North Second St. STE 1B, Clearfield, PA 16830 and include the name of their favorite candidate.
The Mr. Girdiron contest runs until the end of October when all votes are tabulated, and winners will be announced at a banquet in their honor on Nov. 3.
This year more people than ever will survive cancer and fewer will hear the words “you have cancer,” according to the American Cancer Society. Although tremendous strides have been made, there will be more people diagnosed this year. Cancer is a disease that affects almost every person in the community in some way. For those who are suffering right now and for those who may be diagnosed in the future there is more help than ever before.
“Mr. Gridiron” is an opportunity for people to contribute to the fight against cancer.
Those participating from each school are as follows:
Clearfield
- Brett Zattoni
- Trevor Wain
- Allan Myers
Curwensville
- Zack Holland
- Nick Holbert
- Duane Brady
DuBois
- Michael Eisman
- Chase Husted
- Tyrese Williams
Glendale
- Cory Johnston
- Tim Williams
Moshannon Valley
- Alex Capitos
- Joseph Bacher
- Ben Murawski
Philipsburg-Osceola
- Tyler Anderson
- Chase Chapman
- Andrew Sypa
West Branch
- Ayden Gutierrez
- Eddie Dale
- Aidan Kephart